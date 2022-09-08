DEXA COIN Trading Down 18.4% This Week (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $100,696.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,345.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.
DEXA COIN Coin Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DEXA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.