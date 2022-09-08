Dexioprotocol (DEXI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,328.00

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol
