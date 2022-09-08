DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $532,208.74 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $532,208.74 and $737,320.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

