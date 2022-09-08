dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146,582.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $146,582.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,716,608 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

