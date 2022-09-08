DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DHT traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 43979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

