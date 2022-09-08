Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.
Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %
DEO opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.