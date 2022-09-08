Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %

DEO opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diageo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.