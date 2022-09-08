Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

