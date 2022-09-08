Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.
Diageo stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
