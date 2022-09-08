DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,545.70

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 9% against the dollar. One DIAMOND coin can currently be purchased for $19.14 or 0.00099453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIAMOND has a market cap of $10,545.70 and approximately $44,759.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIAMOND alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001582 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIAMOND is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIAMOND Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIAMOND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIAMOND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.