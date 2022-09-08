DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 5.1 %

DRH opened at $8.91 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

