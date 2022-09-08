Digible (DIGI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $345,218.43

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Digible has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Digible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Digible Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.