DigiByte Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and $6.37 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,632,648,334 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
