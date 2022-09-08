Digital Fitness Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $249,805.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030111 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00086518 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041682 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004072 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit.

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

