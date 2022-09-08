DigitalBits Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $528,854.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

