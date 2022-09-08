Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Reaches $84,063.37

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $84,063.37 and approximately $44.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.02 or 0.08475031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00191567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00296801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00775445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00624151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,491,746 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

