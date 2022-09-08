DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 11.9% This Week

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $412,492.61 and $1,843.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00148101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00251736 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,543,998 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

