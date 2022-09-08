DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of DOCN opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

