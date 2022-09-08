Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 42,773 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $260,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $330.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

