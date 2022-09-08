Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 604,321 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,452,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $269,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 629,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

