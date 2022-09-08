Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $260,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $154,078,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $102.33 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

