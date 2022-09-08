Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $271,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $120.42 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

