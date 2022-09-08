Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,068,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

