Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $237.41 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $237,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.12 and a 200 day moving average of $396.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

