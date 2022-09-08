Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $245.56 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,153,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $245,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Up 3.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.