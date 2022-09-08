Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $266.59 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $266,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.