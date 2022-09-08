Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $272.89 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $272,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.