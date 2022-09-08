Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,549 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $257,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

