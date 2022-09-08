Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,268 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $225,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 201.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.8 %

HWC stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

