Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $262,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

