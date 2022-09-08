Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $264,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

