Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $268,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,285,000 after purchasing an additional 460,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

