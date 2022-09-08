Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,658 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $257,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $279.20 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $298.17. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

