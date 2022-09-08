Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given “Buy” Rating at CL King

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CL King in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DIN opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,465,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

