Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

