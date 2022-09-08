Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
