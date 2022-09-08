DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,173.00

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $186,850.51 and approximately $2,173.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,310.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.
About DINGO TOKEN
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
Buying and Selling DINGO TOKEN
Receive News & Updates for DINGO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DINGO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.