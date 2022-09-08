Dipper Network (DIP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,545.00

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00086750 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

