DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005852 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

