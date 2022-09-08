Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $38.00. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 212 shares traded.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.71.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
