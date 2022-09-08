Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.54). 2,610,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,490,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.10 ($1.56).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,015.47). In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91). Also, insider Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,015.47). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,300.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

