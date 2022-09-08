DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,354.58

DMScript (DMST) traded up 265% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 411% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $101,354.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,665.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
