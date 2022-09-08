Dock One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005813 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00085337 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,460,361 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

