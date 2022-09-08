Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $15,947.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

