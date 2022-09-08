DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $344,908.99 and approximately $102.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030193 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00090611 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00040892 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,328,319 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.