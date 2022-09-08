Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $277.95 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 billion and approximately $277.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00301648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.23 or 0.03236945 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

