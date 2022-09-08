DogeFather Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DogeFather coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DogeFather Coin Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

DogeFather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeFather directly using US dollars.

