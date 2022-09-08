DogemonGo (DOGO) Trading 22.7% Higher This Week

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, DogemonGo has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One DogemonGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogemonGo has a total market cap of $890,633.87 and $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo (CRYPTO:DOGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

