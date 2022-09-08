Dogey-Inu One Day Volume Hits $1,782.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,782.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,649,304,493,501 coins and its circulating supply is 431,880,742,615,561 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official website is dogeyinu.com. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu.

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

