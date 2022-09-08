Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.38.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.