Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $225.40

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.40 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 230.80 ($2.79), with a volume of 847167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,282.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

