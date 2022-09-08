Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $176,493.38 and approximately $364.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
