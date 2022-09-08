Dora Factory Hits One Day Volume of $4.13 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00015038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

